Insureum (ISR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,700.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. Insureum has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $146,700.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00594045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038539 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.