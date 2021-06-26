Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

ITRG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

