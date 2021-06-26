Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,273,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,167,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,355,807.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,297,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $7,613,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

