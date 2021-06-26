Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,297,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,297,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,130,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,543,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00.

IBKR stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

