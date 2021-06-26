International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 143.20 ($1.87). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 133.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 150,916 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £298.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.57.
About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.
