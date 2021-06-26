Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Gap Up to $15.97

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $17.22. Intersect ENT shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 2,634 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

