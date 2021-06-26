Investors Buy Large Volume of Graphic Packaging Call Options (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,075 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average volume of 250 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.