Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Clarus Securities in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Ionic Brands has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

