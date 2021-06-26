iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $163,108,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,260,000.

IWB traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.12 and a 1-year high of $241.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

