iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $241.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.12 and a 52 week high of $241.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

