iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.78. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $115.62 and a 1-year high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

