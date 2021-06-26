Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.46

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $25.89. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 6,783 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Issuer Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

