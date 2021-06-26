Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.46

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $25.89. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 6,783 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46.
In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Issuer Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
