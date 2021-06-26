J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $116.99 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.