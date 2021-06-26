Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Jabil worth $19,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 80.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 123,832 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

