Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-1.450 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.