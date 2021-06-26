Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHPT. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,189 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,400,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

