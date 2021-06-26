Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ INO opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.