Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04.

ESLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

ESLOY stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

