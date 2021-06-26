Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

