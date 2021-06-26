JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKS. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

