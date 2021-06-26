Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report sales of $22.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.58 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $18.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $91.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 billion to $93.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $96.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.45 billion to $98.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,963,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $432.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

