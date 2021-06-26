Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE:JOY opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.99. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.96.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$23.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

