JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 23,386 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Cogent Communications worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.36 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $187,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

