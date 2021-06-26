JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 361,737 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 43.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,129 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth about $5,285,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

NYSE:CLI opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.