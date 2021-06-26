JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 135,435 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

