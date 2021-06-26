JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

