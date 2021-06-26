JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.87% of Sonic Automotive worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAH opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,907,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 34.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

