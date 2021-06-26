JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $325.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.31.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $300.16 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $115.23 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $13,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,379,248 shares of company stock valued at $376,486,632. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

