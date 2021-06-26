JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) to Underweight

Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Ratch Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ratch Group Public stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Ratch Group Public has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

