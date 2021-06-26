JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $81.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -120.06, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $704,238.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

