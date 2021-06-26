JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $198.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.29.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $194.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.13. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $195.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.