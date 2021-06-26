Jupiter Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $901,366.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

