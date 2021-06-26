Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 168,054 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,054 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,285,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

