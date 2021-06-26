Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $23.24 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $23,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,603. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

