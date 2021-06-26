Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes $33.05 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,048,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 1.5% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. 555,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

