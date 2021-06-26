Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €24.00 Price Target

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

SKB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

SKB stock opened at €28.50 ($33.53) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 1 year high of €29.80 ($35.06). The company has a market capitalization of $470.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

