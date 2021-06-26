Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.84. Kering has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.11%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

