KeyFi Market Capitalization Reaches $884,907.02 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $884,907.02 and approximately $13,647.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00093624 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,656.82 or 0.99080993 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,030,664 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

