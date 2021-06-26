Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

KRP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.09. 113,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,072. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $792.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

