Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 203,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

