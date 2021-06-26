Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.85.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

