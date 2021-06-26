Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

National Bankshares cut shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on K. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.85.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.20.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

