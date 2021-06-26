Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Klépierre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.92. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

