Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,440 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $161,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $57.20 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

