Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $71.41 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 36% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00321545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00118120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00174264 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008669 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001043 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,454,040 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

