Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $212,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 171.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.