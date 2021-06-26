L Brands (NYSE:LB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.48

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.48 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 10699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in L Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

