LABS Group (LABS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $201,970.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $201,970.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00166574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00093341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,510.01 or 0.99792962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002936 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

