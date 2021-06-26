Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LW opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

