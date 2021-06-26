Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Largo Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Monday, June 14th.

LGO stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.